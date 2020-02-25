Comerica Bank Sells 2,733 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,014,000 after acquiring an additional 700,123 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 267.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Loews by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,277,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $195,354.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at $407,127.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $2,282,096 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on L shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE:L opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $46.39 and a 1-year high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

