Comerica Bank Sells 2,847 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Boston Partners grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,116,000 after buying an additional 256,202 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $481,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,685 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $382,980,000 after purchasing an additional 476,087 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $225,701,000 after purchasing an additional 83,664 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,603 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $128,282,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $85.38 and a one year high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.71.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

