Comerica Bank Sells 3,330 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verisign were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Verisign by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Verisign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisign by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $200.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.84 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.77 and a 200-day moving average of $196.92.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

