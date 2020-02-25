Comerica Bank Sells 36,549 Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,549 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.40% of Conduent worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Conduent by 28.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Conduent by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Conduent by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 750,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 154,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 44,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Conduent Inc has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $824.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.87.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Conduent from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

