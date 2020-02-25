Comerica Bank Sells 5,112 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 758.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 623,700 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 97.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,137,000 after buying an additional 583,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,612,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth about $20,371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,029,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,482,000 after buying an additional 376,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

NYSE TAP opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.