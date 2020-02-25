Comerica Bank Sells 6,691 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Alliance Data Systems worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,545,000 after buying an additional 175,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,896,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 249,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,979,000 after buying an additional 48,801 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,085,000 after buying an additional 224,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

ADS opened at $98.72 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $97.57 and a twelve month high of $182.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.20 and a 200-day moving average of $116.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.81%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

ADS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

