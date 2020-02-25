Comerica Bank Sells 7,579 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of PBF Energy worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,220,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after buying an additional 689,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PBF Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,056,000 after buying an additional 418,750 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,450,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 484,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after buying an additional 310,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $4,693,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 3,234,214 shares of company stock worth $95,716,949 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PBF Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Barclays began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

