Comerica Bank Sells 9,275 Shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.17% of Aircastle worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Aircastle by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Aircastle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aircastle by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 101,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aircastle by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aircastle by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Aircastle in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

AYR stock opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.52. Aircastle Limited has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $32.47.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. Aircastle had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $243.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aircastle Limited will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

