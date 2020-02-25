Comerica Bank Takes Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 277,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

PGX opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

