Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

VNO opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.64%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

