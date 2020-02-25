Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,137 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,659,860. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

