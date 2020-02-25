Comparing Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) and VOC Energy Trust (OTCMKTS:VOC)

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Bellatrix Exploration alerts:

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellatrix Exploration -394.39% -148.36% -70.29% VOC Energy Trust 93.53% 18.42% 18.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and VOC Energy Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and VOC Energy Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellatrix Exploration $176.47 million 0.06 -$112.90 million N/A N/A VOC Energy Trust $12.94 million 5.26 $12.07 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bellatrix Exploration.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Bellatrix Exploration on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.