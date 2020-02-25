Comparing FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) & HTC (NASDAQ:HTCXF)

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) and HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FireEye and HTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye -28.95% -19.48% -4.76% HTC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FireEye and HTC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye 0 8 8 0 2.50 HTC 0 0 0 0 N/A

FireEye currently has a consensus price target of $18.87, indicating a potential upside of 25.61%. Given FireEye’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FireEye is more favorable than HTC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of FireEye shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of FireEye shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FireEye and HTC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye $889.15 million 3.66 -$257.41 million ($0.69) -21.77 HTC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HTC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FireEye.

Summary

FireEye beats HTC on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services. It also offers security orchestration, analytics, and management solutions, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, and FireEye Helix security operations platform; and threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service, as well as FireEye Threat Intelligence, a subscription service, which enables organizations to defend against new and emerging cyber threats before an attack is launched. In addition, the company provides on-demand and managed service subscriptions comprising Managed Defense, a technology-enabled managed detection and response service; and Expertise-on-Demand, a subscription that provides access to the company's threat intelligence and expertise as microservices. Further, it offers professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. The company serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

