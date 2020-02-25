Compass Group (CPG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Compass Group (LON: CPG) recently:

2/21/2020 – Compass Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/10/2020 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/6/2020 – Compass Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/6/2020 – Compass Group was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2020 – Compass Group is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/29/2020 – Compass Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

1/23/2020 – Compass Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2020 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Compass Group stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,870.50 ($24.61). 2,467,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Compass Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,926.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,973.99.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Analysts predict that Compass Group plc will post 8977.7302623 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total value of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

