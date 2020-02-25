Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.42-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.87 million.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $84.09 million, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Computer Task Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

