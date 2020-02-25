Conceal Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001154 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. Conceal has a market cap of $690,573.00 and $131,553.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00983411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042065 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00023084 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00208013 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00068187 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,553,940 coins and its circulating supply is 6,519,782 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.