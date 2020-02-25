Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 87,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,354. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

