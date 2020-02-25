Concentric Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,535 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,565 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $3,845,647.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,017 shares in the company, valued at $24,864,751.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,011 shares of company stock worth $15,466,734 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $66.48. The stock had a trading volume of 59,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,712. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

