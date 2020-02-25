Concentric Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Water Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 534,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after buying an additional 36,052 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,642,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period.

PHO stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

