Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $201.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $214.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.61.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

