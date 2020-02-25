ContentBox (BOX) Trading Down 18.3% This Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, UEX, DDEX and CPDAX. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $38,224.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ContentBox

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bilaxy, Huobi, DDEX and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

