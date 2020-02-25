Contentos Market Capitalization Achieves $10.73 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Contentos has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00493211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.71 or 0.06505446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00060318 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026605 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010522 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,163,271,187 tokens. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

