Contents Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $6.32 Million (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Contents Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. Contents Protocol has a market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $54,073.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00492884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $577.91 or 0.06287786 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00058671 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025626 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010752 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,194,487,768 tokens. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur.

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.