Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.40). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms recently commented on CRBP. ValuEngine raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Knoll Capital Management LP lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP now owns 5,045,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,550,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 22,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 632,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,079,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRBP opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.66. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

