Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,067 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Core Laboratories worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

CLB traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,403. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.84. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.51.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

