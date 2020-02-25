Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Teranga Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Cormark has a “Top Pick” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TGZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

TGZ opened at C$8.19 on Tuesday. Teranga Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.97 and a 12-month high of C$8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.11 million and a PE ratio of -28.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.03.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

