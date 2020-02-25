Cormark Trims Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) Target Price to C$2.39

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$3.00 to C$2.39 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Strad Energy Services and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Strad Energy Services alerts:

SDY traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.35. The company had a trading volume of 87,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $97.73 million and a PE ratio of -35.61. Strad Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.71.

Strad Energy Services Company Profile

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Strad Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strad Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.