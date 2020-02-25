Cornerstone Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned 0.13% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, major shareholder Ohio Strs bought 403,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,312,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $78.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.94%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

