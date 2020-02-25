Cornerstone Capital Inc. Buys 2,272 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 2.2% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK raised its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Southern by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Southern by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.04.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.