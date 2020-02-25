Cornerstone Capital Inc. Buys 4,048 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 1.6% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,512,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Paypal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,029,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,725,000 after acquiring an additional 45,970 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,875 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

Paypal stock opened at $116.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

