Cornerstone Capital Inc. Grows Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark accounts for about 3.5% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of Kimberly Clark worth $24,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

NYSE:KMB opened at $140.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $114.62 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.12.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

