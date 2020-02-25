Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $19.03 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum comprises approximately 2.7% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned about 0.24% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $19,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,947,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of RS opened at $108.75 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $82.62 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.60.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $619,035.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.