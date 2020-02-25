Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 274,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares in the last quarter. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCC shares. ValuEngine raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

ARCC stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.