Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $24.11 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for about 3.4% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of AptarGroup worth $24,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $260,744.49. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,564 shares of company stock worth $2,733,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Shares of ATR opened at $109.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $99.21 and a one year high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.94.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.