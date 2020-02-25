Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $25.51 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 3.6% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $4,835,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.15. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $72.36 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

