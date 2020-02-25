Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $27.76 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Simpson Manufacturing makes up approximately 3.9% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned about 0.78% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $27,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 19.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 30.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 23,181 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Simpson Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

SSD opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average is $76.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,166.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $225,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

