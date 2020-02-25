Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $32.81 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 4.6% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.4% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,283,105. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.79 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.86 and a 200 day moving average of $185.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

