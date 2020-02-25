Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,272,782,000 after acquiring an additional 365,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after acquiring an additional 456,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,530,000 after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $903,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,990 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $83.78 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $926,820.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

