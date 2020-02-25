Cornerstone Capital Inc. Increases Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.4% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in AbbVie by 238.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 10.0% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 13.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.30.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

