Cornerstone Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,333 shares during the period. J M Smucker accounts for 2.3% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned about 0.14% of J M Smucker worth $16,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after acquiring an additional 258,305 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in J M Smucker by 4.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in J M Smucker by 65.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in J M Smucker by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in J M Smucker by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $109.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

