Cornerstone Capital Inc. Purchases 16,520 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,740,000 after purchasing an additional 74,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura restated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

HD stock opened at $239.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.83. The company has a market capitalization of $264.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

