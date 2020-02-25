Cornerstone Capital Inc. Purchases 3,001 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.8% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,826 shares of company stock valued at $28,552,779 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.