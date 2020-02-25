Cornerstone Capital Inc. Purchases 45,325 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 2,216.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

NYSE RCL opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $96.39 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,200. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.