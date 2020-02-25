Cornerstone Capital Inc. Purchases 6,706 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 778.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 593,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after purchasing an additional 525,768 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,208,000. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03.

