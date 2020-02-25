Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 1,776 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.07. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

