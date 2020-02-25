Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 2,767 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 3.7% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

