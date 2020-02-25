Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 4,142 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 3.4% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 492,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,006,000 after acquiring an additional 123,636 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.82.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,552,341.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,927,120 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $116.59 on Tuesday. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.24 and its 200-day moving average is $111.72. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

