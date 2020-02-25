Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 6,337 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Intel by 978.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 510.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $94,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,152 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

