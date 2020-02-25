Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 69,328 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,328 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.