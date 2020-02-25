Cornerstone Capital Inc. Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 694,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,945,000. Healthpeak Properties comprises approximately 3.4% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned 0.14% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harrington Investments INC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $996,000.

PEAK opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

